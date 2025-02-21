Abdul Kabir calls on Afghans to uphold and protect the Islamic system

KABUL: Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to protect and safeguard the ruling Islamic system during a graduation ceremony at a religious school in Kabul.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining national stability and unity, calling on everyone to contribute to the preservation of the country’s Islamic governance.

In his address, Abdul Kabir also underscored the harmonious relationship between modern and religious sciences, noting that significant scientific advancements have been achieved in Afghanistan.

The remarks come amid repeated warnings from Islamic Emirate officials about external threats to Afghanistan’s stability. They have accused hostile groups abroad of launching negative propaganda campaigns aimed at undermining public trust in the ruling system and disrupting the country’s peace.

IEA officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant against such conspiracies. They called on the public to reject false and misleading propaganda, emphasizing the need for unity to counter the efforts of those seeking to destabilize the nation.