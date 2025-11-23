Abducted citizen rescued after rapid ICT Police move

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (DNA): Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police swiftly recovered an abducted citizen shortly after the incident was reported, following a prompt response by the Tarnol Police Station duty officer.

An official told APP on Sunday that the incident occurred when a citizen lodged a complaint at Tarnol Police Station about a person who had been abducted. Acting without delay, Duty Officer Rehmat Ali immediately initiated a search and successfully traced and recovered the abducted individual within a very short time.

The complainant expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Tarnol police and Islamabad Police for their quick and responsible action, praising their professionalism and commitment to public safety.

Later, SSP Operations Qazi Ali Raza invited Duty Officer Rehmat Ali to his office and awarded him a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his outstanding performance.

He said every successful police action reflects the hard work, dedication and timely coordination of officers, strengthened further by citizens’ cooperation.