Abbasi lauds armed forces for retaliatory actions in response to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP/DNA): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has lauded the Pakistan armed forces for their successful retaliatory action in response to Afghanistan’s recent provocation, saying that “Pakistan knows well how to defend its borders.”

The Minister strongly condemned Afghanistan’s aggressive behavior, emphasizing that no country would be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty or national security.

“Once again, our valiant forces have proved that the defense of the motherland lies in capable and secure hands,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s borders are well protected by courageous soldiers committed to the safety and integrity of the nation.

Hanif Abbasi stressed that Afghanistan should recognize Pakistan’s 44 years of support and services, and act responsibly as a neighbor.

“We have always preferred peace and brotherhood, but if anyone dares to cast an evil eye toward Pakistan, a befitting response will be given,” he added.

The minister said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces, declaring that Pakistan is not among those countries that compromise on their territorial integrity.

“Peace should never be mistaken for weakness; it is a sign of strength,” he remarked. “There will be no compromise on the defense of our beloved homeland, and the nefarious designs of our enemies will be crushed.”

Expressing pride in the brave soldiers of Pakistan, he said that the country’s borders remain secure and its defenders ever vigilant.