AB de Villiers praises Lahore Qalandars’ sustainable success

| January 28, 2026
ISLAMABAD: Former South African captain AB de Villiers has praised Lahore Qalandars’ leadership, crediting owners Sameen Rana and Atif Rana for transforming the franchise into one of the world’s most successful and valuable T20 teams through vision, consistency, and strong core values.

De Villiers said that despite the rapid growth of T20 leagues globally, only a few franchises achieve long-term identity and stability — a standard Lahore Qalandars have set over the past decade.

Calling his association with the PSL franchise a matter of pride, de Villiers said Lahore Qalandars’ success goes beyond trophies, reflecting a structured and sustainable model admired worldwide.

He congratulated the Lahore Qalandars’ management on the franchise’s remarkable growth and expressed confidence in their continued success. Under Sameen and Atif Rana’s leadership, Lahore Qalandars have won three major titles in the last four years, establishing themselves as a benchmark in global T20 cricket.

