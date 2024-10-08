A Year of Conflict: Palestinian diplomacy mobilizes global pressure against Israeli occupation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – A year has passed since the war of extermination and displacement waged by the occupying state against our people and their just and legitimate national rights in general and in the Gaza Strip in particular, and it continues to commit more mass massacres and crimes of ethnic cleansing throughout the occupied Palestinian territory with the aim of liquidating the Palestinian cause, with the additional numbers of martyrs, wounded, injured and displaced people left behind by that war every day. A year has passed and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Palestinian diplomacy continues to make more efforts to mobilize the broadest international pressure front to stop the war of extermination, and moves in all international directions to expose the dimensions of the conspiracy and the violations, crimes and illegal unilateral steps that our people are exposed to as successive links in an expansionist and racist Israeli colonial project against our people.

The Ministry condemns in the strongest terms all forms of genocide and displacement committed by the occupation authorities, which have been ongoing for more than a year. It continues its political, diplomatic and international legal activity with the aim of translating the international consensus to stop the war into binding practical steps that force the occupying state to implement the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, precautionary orders and the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, which was adopted by a decision of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ministry affirms that it is supervising the implementation of the full contents of the historic speech delivered by President Mahmoud Abbas before the last United Nations General Assembly, as it is the Palestinian vision for today and the day after the war, and is translating it into working concepts and diplomatic steps in its relations with countries at the bilateral level and the international community at the multilateral level so that it assumes its legal and moral responsibilities in respecting its decisions and imposing an immediate ceasefire and the war of genocide and displacement against our people. At the same time, the Ministry is keen and exerts more efforts to mature the international situation with the aim of implementing the United Nations General Assembly resolution and ending the occupation within 12 months in accordance with the text of the resolution.

In this context, the Ministry stresses that resolving the Palestinian issue is the correct approach to achieving security and stability in the region and the world, turning the page on the cycle of violence and wars, and achieving security, peace, stability, and prosperity for the peoples of the region.