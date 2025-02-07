A Written Legacy: The Impact of Political Correspondence in Pakistan’s History

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The practice of political correspondence has long been an essential facet of governance in Pakistan, serving as a formal means of communication between state institutions and key officeholders. Whether it is the Prime Minister addressing the President, a Chief Minister writing to the Prime Minister, or judicial authorities exchanging correspondence with executive officials, the written word remains a formidable instrument in the administration of state affairs. Such letters fulfill multiple functions, ensuring procedural propriety, shaping policymaking, upholding constitutional mandates, and fostering diplomatic engagement. This tradition, deeply rooted in political history, continues to underscore the solemnity and weight of official discourse in Pakistan.

The origins of written political correspondence in Pakistan can be traced back to the formative years of the nation’s independence. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the first Governor-General, set a precedent for formal written exchanges by frequently corresponding with his Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, and other key government figures. Among his significant letters was one addressed to Lord Mountbatten in 1947, articulating Pakistan’s firm stance on the Kashmir issue. Similarly, the letters exchanged between Liaquat Ali Khan and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the late 1940s regarding communal violence and refugee repatriation exemplified the pivotal role of written communication in diplomatic negotiations and interstate relations.

One of the most historically significant correspondences that influenced the ideological foundation of Pakistan was the exchange of letters between Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Between 1936 and 1937, Allama Iqbal wrote to Quaid-e-Azam, urging him to assume leadership of the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent and work towards an independent Muslim state. Quaid-e-Azam, in his responses, acknowledged Iqbal’s concerns and appreciated his unwavering commitment to the Muslim cause. These letters remain among the most important historical documents, serving as evidence of how intellectual and political discourse through correspondence helped in articulating and realizing the dream of Pakistan.

In the present-day political landscape of Pakistan, written correspondence remains a fundamental practice within the corridors of power. When the Prime Minister writes to the President, it is often in pursuit of constitutional approvals—whether for key appointments, legislative enactments, or executive decisions of national significance. A notable instance of this occurred in August 2023 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally communicated with President Dr. Arif Alvi to seek approval for the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister, a step of profound consequence in the transition of governance. Similarly, Chief Ministers frequently address the Prime Minister to seek federal intervention in matters of provincial concern, ranging from financial allocations to disaster management.

The judiciary, too, has long engaged in the practice of written correspondence with the executive, often in pursuit of legal and administrative reforms. Such exchanges reaffirm the judiciary’s autonomy and ensure that matters of constitutional import are duly acknowledged by the state. This form of communication remains a testament to the delicate balance of power between the executive and judicial branches of government.

The roots of this tradition, however, extend far beyond Pakistan’s political history, tracing back to the earliest days of Islamic governance. Among the most celebrated instances of diplomatic correspondence in Islamic history are the letters written by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to various rulers, inviting them to embrace Islam. Around the year 628 CE, the Prophet dispatched formal letters to Emperor Heraclius of Byzantine, Chosroes II of Persia, the Negus of Abyssinia, and Muqawqis of Egypt. These letters, documented in historical chronicles, exemplified the role of written diplomacy in fostering dialogue, conveying religious and political messages, and forging alliances.

In later centuries, the Islamic world continued to witness the profound impact of political correspondence. During the Abbasid era, the Caliph Harun al-Rashid famously exchanged letters with Charlemagne, the King of the Franks, thereby establishing diplomatic ties between the Muslim empire and medieval Europe. Similarly, Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent maintained extensive written correspondence with European monarchs, solidifying alliances and articulating the Ottoman Empire’s foreign policy objectives.

Some letters exchanged at the diplomatic level have held great historical significance. One such instance was the letter written by US President Gerald Ford to Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on March 19, 1976. In this correspondence, President Ford expressed deep concerns over Pakistan’s plans to acquire sensitive nuclear facilities, particularly those related to uranium enrichment, heavy water production, and chemical reprocessing. While acknowledging the strong and cordial relationship between the two nations, Ford emphasized the global apprehension regarding nuclear proliferation and appreciated Pakistan’s assurances that its nuclear efforts would be directed exclusively towards peaceful purposes. However, he cautioned that the establishment of such facilities could undermine international confidence and stability, particularly in the absence of a compelling economic justification. Ford also highlighted the broader geopolitical implications, warning that the acquisition of these technologies might erode public and congressional support for US-Pakistan cooperation. His letter reflected the delicate balancing act between diplomatic relations and global nuclear non-proliferation concerns. Recently such kind of a similar diplomatic note that sparked controversy in Pakistan and raised doubts about its authenticity.

Pakistani political correspondence has also played a critical role in shaping the country’s history. The exchange of letters between President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1993 ultimately led to the dissolution of the government, marking a decisive moment in Pakistan’s political trajectory. Similarly, the refusal of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in 2012 to write a letter to Swiss authorities regarding corruption allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari resulted in his dismissal by the Supreme Court. These instances underscore how correspondence between high-ranking officials can serve not only as instruments of governance but also as catalysts for political upheaval.

Beyond the realm of executive and judicial communications, political letters have also served as tools of public engagement and advocacy. Open letters addressed to the judiciary, civil society, or the general populace have often been employed to convey critical policy positions or shape public opinion. In some cases, these letters have played a pivotal role in galvanizing public support for pressing national issues, thereby influencing the broader political discourse.

The continued relevance of written correspondence in Pakistan’s political and administrative affairs underscores its enduring utility as a formal instrument of governance. By serving as records of state decisions, mechanisms for institutional engagement, and vehicles for diplomatic outreach, such letters play an indispensable role in the functioning of the state. However, the efficacy of political correspondence ultimately hinges upon its reception and execution; where letters are heeded with due diligence, they fortify the foundations of governance, but where they are disregarded or politicized, they become little more than symbolic gestures devoid of substantive impact.

The written word, therefore, remains a defining feature of political practice in Pakistan, carrying with it the weight of history and the promise of continuity. Whether exchanged between the highest offices of the state or directed toward the wider citizenry, political correspondence persists as a cornerstone of institutional integrity and a vital instrument of democratic governance. In an era of digital transformation, while electronic communication has largely supplanted traditional handwritten letters, the essence of political correspondence endures, continuing to shape Pakistan’s administrative, legal, and diplomatic landscape.