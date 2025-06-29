A wave of diplomatic departures: Several envoys did farewell to Pak

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas holds a unique position in diplomatic history, having served as Hungary’s envoy not once, but twice. His first term was in 2007, and he returned years later for a second stint, making him one of the few ambassadors to be appointed to the same country multiple times

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29 /DNA/ – In recent months, Pakistan has witnessed a significant transition in its diplomatic landscape as several foreign ambassadors have either completed their tenures or are preparing to leave. This wave of departures includes long-serving diplomats, retiring envoys, and those leaving due to political changes in their home countries. Among them is Hungary’s Ambassador Bela Fazekas, who is set to depart after completing his second term in Pakistan—a rare distinction in the world of diplomacy.

Hungarian Ambassador Bela Fazekas holds a unique position in diplomatic history, having served as Hungary’s envoy not once, but twice. His first term was in 2007, and he returned years later for a second stint, making him one of the few ambassadors to be appointed to the same country multiple times. His deep understanding of Pakistan’s political and cultural dynamics allowed him to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Fazekas is part of an exclusive group of diplomats who have had the rare opportunity to serve twice in the same country. Another notable example is Aybek Osmanov, the former Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, who also served two separate terms. Such reappointments are uncommon in diplomacy, as ambassadors are typically rotated to different postings after their terms end.

Alongside Ambassador Fazekas, several other high-profile envoys are bidding farewell to Pakistan: Austria’s Ambassador Andrea Wicke: After a distinguished career, Ambassador Wicke is retiring from foreign service. During her tenure, she worked to enhance Austria-Pakistan relations, particularly in economic cooperation and cultural diplomacy.

Iraq’s Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta has already left Islamabad, marking the end of his diplomatic assignment. His departure follows the completion of his term, with Iraq expected to appoint a new ambassador soon.

South Korea’s Ambassador is set to leave Pakistan in the coming weeks. His tenure saw significant progress in Pakistan-South Korea relations, especially in technology, automotive industry collaboration, and workforce exchanges.

EU Ambassador Riina Kionka as the head of the European Union delegation to Pakistan, played a pivotal role in shaping EU-Pakistan relations, particularly in trade, governance, and human rights. Her departure marks the end of a dynamic term.

Denmark’s Ambassador Jakob Linulf, known for his active engagement in development projects and climate advocacy, is also concluding his assignment in Pakistan.

In some cases, ambassadors have left before completing their expected tenures, likely due to political shifts in their home countries: Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador departure was abrupt, with no official successor named yet. Given recent political developments in Kyrgyzstan, his exit may be linked to changes in government priorities.

Sri Lanka’s high commissioner left Pakistan earlier than anticipated. Colombo has not yet announced a replacement, suggesting internal political factors may have influenced the decision.

The simultaneous departure of multiple ambassadors signals a transitional phase in Pakistan’s foreign relations. While some exits are routine (due to retirements or term completions), others—like those of Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka—reflect broader geopolitical changes.

For now, the country bids farewell to these diplomats, acknowledging their service in strengthening Pakistan’s global partnerships. The coming months will be crucial as new envoys take charge, shaping the next chapter of Pakistan’s diplomatic relations.