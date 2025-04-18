A Storm of Ice: A Message from Above

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The hailstorm that struck Islamabad on Wednesday was unlike anything seen before. It was not just a storm; it was a moment that shook hearts, awakened fears, and brought people to reflect on the might and majesty of the Creator. I have witnessed many hailstorms in my life, but never have I seen hailstones the size of golf balls raining down from the sky. The sheer sound of these icy rocks hitting the ground was terrifying — a roar that echoed through homes and hearts alike. The fear on people’s faces said it all. Trees stood stripped and wounded, their leaves and branches torn off not gently, but as though severed by sharp blades. It was as if nature itself had been struck with divine force.

Those who have lived long, the elders among us, said they had never seen such a spectacle before. Some wept, some bowed their heads in prayer. Their trembling voices echoed a sentiment that many felt but could not express: “This is a warning from Almighty Allah, a glimpse of His wrath.” The sight of broken windows in cars and houses, solar panels shattered as if hit by hammers, was nothing short of devastation.

When the windows of people’s cars were shattered, the owners of these large and expensive vehicles appeared helpless. Persons who usually carry an air of power and control stood frozen, looking at their luxury vehicles with disbelief and shock. The reinforced glass of SUVs, the sleek designs of imported cars — all lay at the mercy of icy stones from the sky. Not even the most modern engineering could stand against the will of Allah. This scene was a reminder that wealth and material possessions can neither shield us from divine tests nor provide peace in moments of chaos. True protection comes only from the Almighty.

As if the hailstorm alone was not enough to stir the soul, tremors of an earthquake later that day made people run out of their homes in fear. Children screamed, women cried, and men looked to the sky, trying to make sense of what was happening. It felt like a direct message from the Lord of the worlds. A message that our disobedience, our arrogance, and our heedlessness must stop. A message that if we do not turn towards Him with repentance and humility, we will not be able to bear the wrath that may follow.

The Holy Quran reminds us, “And We sent not the signs except to warn” (Surah Al-Isra, 17:59). These are not just weather events. They are signs. They are divine communications meant to awaken the sleeping hearts of men. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “When you see such events, remember Allah, supplicate to Him, and seek His forgiveness.” This is not merely a narration; it is a call to action, a way forward in times of calamity.

We live in times where materialism has become our god, where ego has overshadowed humility, and where injustice, corruption, and moral decay have become the norm. How can we expect Allah’s mercy when our hearts are filled with hatred, our hands with sins, and our lives with forgetfulness of our Lord? Islamabad — our beautiful, proud capital — was brought to its knees not by ground power, not by enemies, but by a shower of ice from the sky.

Allah says in the Quran, “Do you feel secure that He who is in the heaven would not cause the earth to swallow you when it quakes?” (Surah Al-Mulk, 67:16). This verse came alive that day. The earthquake under our feet, the storm above our heads — what more do we need to realize our helplessness? What more must happen before we take our affairs back to the pleasure of the Lord?

This is the time to repent, to reflect, and to return. The chaos in our surroundings mirrors the chaos within us. The breakdown of society, the injustices, the vulgarity, the dishonesty — all are symptoms of a deeper disease; our detachment from our Creator. We fast but without reflection, we pray but without heart, we celebrate Eid but forget the poor, we seek degrees but lack wisdom. These natural calamities are more than warnings — they are mercy in disguise, for they offer a chance to wake up before it’s too late.

Let this incident not pass like others, where we express momentary concern and then return to our heedlessness. Let us use this moment to change. Let every broken window remind us of the fragility of our comforts. Let every fallen branch remind us of the strength of Allah and the weakness of man. Let every trembling foot during the quake remind us to stand firmly in faith, not in arrogance.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used to turn to prayer whenever there was thunder or strong winds. He would say, “O Allah, I ask You for its good and seek refuge in You from its evil.” When will we begin to emulate this prophetic way, to seek refuge in Allah instead of relying solely on our means?

May Allah forgive us, guide us, and protect us. And may He not test us beyond our strength. But let it be clear; the signs have come. The message is loud. Now the choice is ours — to wake up or to be swept away.