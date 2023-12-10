A proud moment for Pakistan! Pakistani Films shine at Minsk International Film Festival

MINSK: /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan, was honored to receive four prestigious awards during the closing ceremony of the Minsk International Film Festival “Listapad” held on November 24, 2023. The event was opened by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus.

The accolades were bestowed upon two remarkable Pakistani films that captivated the festival audience and jury alike in the following categories :-

1) Sarmad Sultan Khosat -Best Director “Kamli” film

2) Saba Qamar- Best Actress “Kamli” film and

3) Featured film “Kamli”- Audience Choice Award !!

4) In addition , a Pakistani short film “ A Cry from the Mountains” received

Best Cinematography Award

The recognition of the Pakistani movies including the creative minds behind them is a reflection of the outstanding talent and storytelling prowess within the Pakistani film industry.

Speaking on this occasion, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan expressed his gratitude for the organisers of the film festival and appreciated the talented Pakistani film director Sarmad Khosat who hails from a distinguished lineage of filmmakers, marking the third generation in a family dedicated to the art of cinema. The Ambassador also highlighted Saba Qamar as one of the best and most versatile Pakistani actresses in the industry.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Minsk extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Minsk International Film Festival “Listapad” for providing a platform to showcase the vibrant and compelling narratives emerging from Pakistan’s upcoming film industry.