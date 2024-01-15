Monday, January 15, 2024
| January 15, 2024
A Poignant Glimpse: Baloch kids bring light to the darkness of forced disappearances

Powerful Imagery: Mudassar Raja’s photo chronicles the resilience of Baloch youth

Mudassar Raja / DNA

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15: Despite the somber backdrop of the forced disappearance of their loved ones, resilient Baloch children find solace in engaging activities as their families persist in protesting outside the National Press Club.

Captured in a poignant moment by photographer Mudassar Raja, this image not only portrays the heartbreaking struggle against forced disappearances but also highlights the strength and resilience of the Baloch community, particularly the younger generation who, in the face of adversity, manage to keep themselves occupied amidst the ongoing plight.

The photograph serves as a powerful testament to the unwavering spirit of these families as they advocate for justice and the safe return of their missing relatives.

