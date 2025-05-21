A Peaceful Nation, A Powerful Warning

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

There was a time when the art of “Kush’ti” wrestling held a cherished place in the hearts of the youth. It was not merely a pastime, but a noble pursuit—an emblem of strength, discipline, and honour. Young men, in the prime of their years, would engage in rigorous exercise with great zeal and pride, preparing themselves for the challenges in the “Akharra” Arena. The streets echoed with the determined footsteps of these young wrestlers, who walked their neighborhoods with chests puffed in the innocent arrogance of youth and the boldness that comes with untested strength. Often, when two such spirited souls crossed paths, their silent stares would be enough for the elders to intervene, directing them to the akharra—the arena—where strength could be proven not in words or boasts, but in action and courage.

In those contests, the skilled and powerful wrestler would dominate, tossing his opponent to the ground with clean and commanding moves. And when victory was his, he was celebrated with beating drums and songs of triumph, a true hero of the soil. The defeated, though humbled, would accept his loss as part of the game—perhaps consoling himself with schemes for a future rematch. But no amount of whispering in corners or brewing of petty plots could stain the honour of the victor, for his triumph had been earned in open combat, under the watchful eyes of all.

And now, what was once a tale of the wrestling pit seems to have come to life on the larger canvas of nations. In recent days, India has found itself in the place of the defeated wrestler—cast to the ground by Pakistan in a manner both public and undeniable. Stripped of its pride on the battlefield, it is left with no honourable avenue through which to respond. But rather than accept defeat with dignity, it has chosen the way of whispers and plots. Like the vanquished wrestler who cannot bear the sting of loss, India has turned away from the open arena and has instead embraced the shadows.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has always acted with restraint and dignity. It is a peaceful country, seeking peace and development not only for itself but for the entire region. Our intentions are rooted in cooperation, not confrontation. Yet, we are never negligent in our defense. History bears witness that we have never been the first to strike—but when the enemy crosses the line and tests our patience, we have always known how to correct his behaviour with forceful clarity. We do not raise the sword by choice, but when it is raised against us, we do not falter in its use.

Unfortunately, India’s rulers have long followed a dangerous pattern: whenever elections approach, they drag Pakistan into their political theater, weaving false dramas and fabrications to stir public emotions and win votes. This tired tactic has not only poisoned the atmosphere of the region but has also made a mockery of the idea of responsible leadership. It is high time they abandon this reckless strategy and begin to act like good neighbors rather than hostile provocateurs. They must understand that Pakistan’s hands are now untied—and if they make the mistake of provoking us again, the response will be far more decisive than before. The elders have long said that a hint is enough for the wise, but it seems that wisdom has long fled their counsel.

India, having failed in direct confrontation, now seeks to inflict harm through underhanded means—by rekindling old alliances with elements hostile to Pakistan, by sowing discord in Balochistan, and by nurturing the venom of terrorism in the very veins of our nation. These are not the acts of a noble adversary but of one who has lost both the contest and the courage to face the truth of his defeat.

Pakistan must not allow this moment of triumph to dull its senses. Indeed, now is the time for sharper vigilance and deeper unity. We must recognise that the defeated often become the most dangerous, for they carry the bitterness of loss with them, feeding on it, waiting for a moment of weakness in their adversary. India, wounded and embarrassed, will not soon forget the humiliation it has suffered. Its pride has been pierced, and it shall roam the region like an injured beast, desperate to strike, even if only in small and cowardly ways.

We must not give it that chance.

Our resolve must be steeled, our development plans guarded, and our national unity preserved. Let us not be caught off-guard in this next phase, for while the war may be over in one form, it continues in another—less visible, but equally insidious. We must look beyond the celebrations of victory and recognise the long road that still lies ahead, fraught with trials and the constant tests of our strength, our patience, and our wisdom.

The lesson from the wrestling arena is a timeless one: victory must be followed by vigilance, and strength must be tempered with foresight. As long as we remain watchful and united, the defeated may plot, but they shall never prevail. Let the drums of triumph continue to sound, not only for our victories on the field but for the steadfastness we show in the face of every storm that follows.