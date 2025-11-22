A New History of Bird Habitats: The First Front Against Climate Change

By: Aysal Elham

“Where humans build walls, birds build nests and that’s the difference that lets the earth breathe.”

In the scorching sun of Jacobabad, Sindh, stands a silent structure known locally as the “House of Pigeons.” More than a relic of the British colonial era, it is a living symbol of ecological harmony. Built in the late 19th century, the building remains intact and continues to serve as a sanctuary for birds. Its upper floor contains seven rows, each with thirty-six rectangular openings totaling 252 nesting spaces designed specifically for pigeons.

This structure is not only a testament to architectural skill but also to an environmentally conscious mindset. Made of baked bricks and mud mortar, it still offers protection to birds in ways modern urban planning often neglects. Although partially restored in 1990–91, it remains without legal protection like nature’s silent plea, waiting for ears willing to listen.

In a similar spirit, a recent development has emerged in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the Forest Department has constructed a unique “Bird Minaret” near Qureshi Mor in the heart of the city. Built using traditional methods with mud and wood, this zero-carbon structure provides nesting, shelter, and food for local birds such as sparrows, parrots, pigeons, and doves.

According to Member of National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, the idea for this minaret was inspired by Iran’s historic pigeon towers structures built during the Safavid era to collect pigeon droppings for use as natural fertilizer in agriculture. These towers were first mentioned by Moroccan traveler Ibn Battuta, and later by historians who noted that Timur ordered similar constructions in Bukhara. French writer Jean Chardin also documented them in the 16th century, and today, Isfahan remains renowned for its rich heritage of pigeon towers.

The D.I. Khan Bird Minaret stands 32 feet tall. Forest Officer Amin-ul-Islam explains that birds will be attracted using wheat and millet, and if successful, similar towers will be built in other cities to provide habitat and food for birds displaced by urban deforestation.

In an era of climate disruption rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and widespread habitat loss such initiatives are vital. Birds play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance: they disperse seeds, control pests, and serve as indicators of environmental health. Yet urban sprawl, pollution, and the concrete jungle have severely impacted their natural habitats.

It is time to learn from the silent structures of our past and raise our voices for the future. Federal and provincial governments, forest departments, climate ministries, and municipal bodies must collaborate to expand these models. Bird towers and platforms should be built using local materials, designed with ecological sensitivity, and tailored to the needs of native bird species.

Building nesting spaces for birds may seem like a small step, but it is our first promise of reconnection with nature. These nests are not just for birds they are vessels of collective memory, ecological insight, and our hope for survival. If we choose to, living in harmony with nature need not remain a dream it can be the beginning of a new history.

