A new era in relations between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia

On August 17, 2022, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the sacred city of Medina, from which the program of the state visit to Saudi Arabia begins.

The leaders of Medina Province met the President of Uzbekistan at the Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

After a short conversation, Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for Al-Masjid an-Nabawi – the Prophet’s Mosque, which is one of the main Muslim shrines.

* * *

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

As is known, Medina has an important place in the history of Islam. Prophet Muhammad moved here in 622. The longest Surahs of the Holy Quran were sent down here.

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi is a huge mosque built around the house of the Prophet. The Messenger of Allah himself and his great companions Abu Bakr Siddiq and Omar Ibn Khattab are buried here. This room in high regard is called “Hujra al-Saada” (“Room of Happiness”).

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, having arrived at the mosque, entered Hujra al-Saada, sent a blessing on the Prophet Muhammad, and greeted him. He recited a dua asking for peace and prosperity for our people.

The President of Uzbekistan also got acquainted with the Museum of the Life of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization.

The museum is dedicated to two large themes: the life and activity of the Prophet Muhammad, the development of Islamic culture and science, and their influence on the social and spiritual life. This is told through visual exhibits and technologies, in several foreign languages.

During the inspection of the museum, the President exchanged views with Saudi scholars on Islam, the ties that bind the Uzbek and Arab peoples.

Sheikh Dr. Nasser Al-Zahrani noted that the data presented in the museum are taken, in particular, from the books of our great ancestors Imam Bukhari and Imam Termizi. Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that scientific centers named after these outstanding thinkers are opened in Uzbekistan, monuments of Islamic culture are carefully preserved, and invited Saudi scientists to visit Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan also talked with our compatriots making the pilgrimage to Medina.

Then the President left for the city of Jeddah.

* * *

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in the city of Jeddah as part of a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Leaders of Makkah Province, the Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and other officials met the President of Uzbekistan at the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place at the Al-Salam Royal Palace in the city of Jeddah.

Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

Talks were held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The Leader of Uzbekistan conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The intensification of contacts at different levels was noted with satisfaction. Meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council are held regularly. Trade volumes are growing, joint ventures are being created.

At the same time, the two countries have a huge potential to bring relations to a qualitatively new level, primarily in the trade and economic sphere.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that his first state visit to Saudi Arabia would open wide opportunities for this.

The talks at the highest level demonstrated the commonality of views and aspirations. The State Program Saudi Vision 2030 successfully implemented in the country was highly appreciated. It is consonant with the goals and objectives of the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for the transformation of all spheres of society. The two countries pay much attention to the implementation of the principles of the digital and green economy.

The parties discussed issues of further enhancing mutually beneficial ties in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The need for creating even more favorable conditions for building up contacts between business circles, increasing volumes, and diversifying the structure of mutual trade was noted. One of the important steps in this direction will be the introduction of a visa-free regime for entry into Uzbekistan for citizens of Saudi Arabia.

“I am sure that today’s historic meeting will serve as a powerful signal to enrich our cooperation and strengthen business ties. The businessmen of our countries are looking forward to the results of our talks” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The President of Uzbekistan invited leading Saudi companies to take an active part in the privatization of commercial banks, large industrial facilities and infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

Mutual interest was expressed in building up partnerships in energy and petrochemistry. Currently, together with ACWA Power, the implementation of large energy projects worth $2 billion 600 million has begun. Partnership with Sabic in the chemical industry has promising prospects.

The issues of implementation of infrastructure projects in transport, water supply, development of electricity networks, social sphere in the regions of Uzbekistan with the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development were considered.

The successful holding of the next meeting of the Uzbekistan – Saudi Arabia Business Council was noted with satisfaction. Following the event, agreements and contracts were signed for more than $14 billion in the energy, chemical, electrical fields, infrastructure development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and transport.

The main attention at the meeting was paid to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. In particular, today more than ten thousand students of Uzbekistan are studying Arabic, which is the official language of the United Nations.

Views were exchanged on the current issues of the international and regional agenda.

The talks showed the coincidence of the views and approaches of Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia in several aspects. The two countries invariably support each other in the international arena. Uzbekistan supports the candidacy of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to host the World Expo 2030.

Readiness was expressed for establishing a dialogue in security, for consolidated assistance in strengthening peace in Afghanistan and restoring the economy of this country.

The President of Uzbekistan welcomed the receipt by Saudi Arabia of the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Following the talks, the signed documents were exchanged.

A Joint Statement was adopted on further enhancing the full-scale partnership between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

15 documents on cooperation were signed at the level of governments and ministries of the two countries in such areas as energy, customs, civil aviation, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, labor relations and others.

In honor of the visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a state reception was given on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.