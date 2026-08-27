A national tragedy

exposes systemic

negligence; apathy

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, where 14 newborn babies reportedly lost their lives in a devastating incident. Initial reports suggested the cause was an air-conditioning compressor blast, but subsequent accounts point toward a larger explosion, possibly triggered by a gas leak. The incident has shaken the nation, exposing the deep-rooted apathy and negligence within the healthcare system.

Eyewitnesses and insiders revealed that emergency exit doors were recently opened, yet no staff was present on duty to manage the crisis. This negligence highlights not just the failure of PIMS but reflects the grim reality of government hospitals across the country, where patients are often treated worse than animals.

PIMS, which claims to be a “state-of-the-art” hospital, exists largely on paper. In reality, the institution is in shambles. Appointments are made reportedly in violation of merit, with favoritism and nepotism dominating key positions. Facilities are virtually nonexistent — even securing a bed requires the recommendation of a minister or health secretary. Patients are often seen lying in open grounds due to lack of space, while VIP culture continues to reign supreme.

The tragedy has sparked outrage, but as history shows, such incidents generate a few days of media hype before fading into oblivion. There is rarely retrospection or accountability. Everyone scores political points, yet no one addresses the root causes. Government hospitals remain neglected because the ruling elite and top officials prefer to seek treatment abroad, leaving ordinary citizens at the mercy of a collapsing system.

Reports suggest that PIMS has become a den of corruption, with billions of rupees allegedly squandered. The Prime Minister’s removal of the Health Secretary is seen as mere eyewash, as such officials often resurface in prestigious positions later. Ironically, those responsible for the tragedy have been included in the inquiry committee a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black. The inquiry commission must be headed by at least the sitting judge of the High Court, if not a judge of the Supreme Court.

This heartbreaking event is not an isolated failure of PIMS alone. It reflects the broader decay of government hospitals across Pakistan, where merit is routinely violated, nepotism dominates appointments, and patients are treated with indignity.

The tragedy also underscores the wider collapse of governance in Islamabad. The capital city itself has become a den of crime, where daylight robberies are now routine. Ordinary citizens feel unsafe, while police remain busy protecting VIPs. This dual failure — in healthcare and law enforcement — paints a grim picture of systemic apathy.

This incident is not just a tragedy but a stark reminder of systemic decay. Without real change, Pakistan’s hospitals and institutions will remain symbols of neglect, corruption, and indifference.