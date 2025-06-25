A Muslim Mayor in New York: Who Promised to Arrest Netanyahu

By Qamar Bashir

It is an extraordinary moment in American history. The city that never sleeps—New York, the heartbeat of the United States, its cultural melting pot, financial powerhouse, media hub, and the global face of freedom—has elected, for the first time ever, a Muslim mayor. And not just any mayor, but a progressive, articulate, and fearless voice of the people: Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

This historic development says a million things about the resilience, inclusivity, and beauty of American democracy. At a time when the world is witnessing the rise of exclusionary ideologies and identity-based politics, the United States—under the scrutiny of the world’s eyes—has once again reaffirmed its core values: equality, diversity, secularism, and meritocracy. The election of a Muslim mayor in a city like New York is not merely symbolic; it is seismic.

Zohran Mamdani’s name may be new to many beyond the political circles of New York, but his story is the American dream reborn. Born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian-Muslim parents, Zohran immigrated to the U.S. at a young age. His mother is the acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, and his father is an academic and professor of economics. Raised in Queens, Mamdani embraced the city’s spirit, its struggles, and its people. From early on, he was not a spectator but a participant in the working-class life of New York. He studied Africana Studies at Bowdoin College and later worked as a foreclosure prevention counselor.

But he is not just a policymaker. He is also a poet, a rapper, and a powerful speaker who knows how to move crowds with words and heart. He speaks not just from his mind but from his experience and identity. His political awakening began with grassroots organizing, and in 2020, he was elected to the New York State Assembly, representing Queens’ District 36. There, he became a consistent advocate for affordable housing, better transit, climate justice, and workers’ rights.

When he announced his candidacy for Mayor of New York, few took it seriously. But Mamdani had a weapon stronger than institutional power—he had people. His campaign was a movement. Fueled by volunteers, energized by progressives, and supported by working-class New Yorkers, Mamdani’s message resonated. His slogans were not just words—they were promises: “Justice, dignity, and opportunity for all.” He didn’t run to manage New York. He ran to transform it.

In a widely viewed debate with a rival Jewish candidate, Mamdani expressed the spirit of his campaign in a single, profound sentence: “I am a representative of every New Yorker—Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Black, Brown, White, rich or poor. This city belongs to all of us.” His voice, steady but passionate, reflected the depth of his conviction. He promised to bring jobs, restore dignity to the homeless, reform policing, invest in mental health, and—above all—rebuild trust between communities. His emphasis on interfaith harmony and national reconciliation struck a chord with millions.

But Mamdani is not afraid to speak truth to power. In another interview that has since gone viral, he was asked if he would welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to New York. His answer was firm and fearless: “Benjamin Netanyahu has been declared a criminal by the International Court of Justice. If he steps foot in New York, my priority as mayor would be to arrest him and implement international law.” This was not a populist outburst. It was a principled stand rooted in legal accountability.

When asked if he supports Israel, Mamdani replied with the nuance and clarity that defines statesmanship. He said, “Israel has a right to exist—but so does Palestine. No nation has the right to wipe out another under the illusion of a 3,000-year-old claim. This philosophy is dangerous, toxic, and has led to genocide, ethnic cleansing, and the killing of innocents. If Israel respects international law, the rights of its neighbors, and the sanctity of human life—I am with Israel. But if it continues to act with impunity under the shield of religious exceptionalism, then I cannot, in good conscience, support it.”

These words sent shockwaves through the political establishment, but they won Mamdani overwhelming respect among young voters, human rights advocates, and millions of Americans disillusioned by silence in the face of injustice.

His victory is a moment of pride not just for American Muslims, but for every community that believes in fairness. It also reflects the shift already seen in the United Kingdom, where cities like London, Birmingham, and Manchester have been led successfully by Muslim mayors. For ten years, Sadiq Khan served as the Mayor of London, setting an example of inclusive governance. Now, New York is set to follow suit—with Mamdani leading the way.

This development also reveals the evolving soul of America—an America that is shedding its old prejudices and embracing its pluralistic identity. The fact that Mamdani could win despite his Muslim name, his unapologetic anti-genocide stance, and his defense of human rights shows that a new generation of Americans is voting not based on fear, but based on hope.

Credit must also go to President Donald Trump. Despite having tools and authority to interfere or influence the outcome, he allowed the democratic process to run its course. The election was free, fair, and deeply representative of the will of the people. By letting the people decide, Trump contributed—directly or indirectly—to this powerful moment in American democracy.

What lies ahead?. Zohran Mamdani is walking into one of the most challenging roles in America. He will have to navigate budgetary constraints, corporate pressures, public safety concerns, climate adaptation, and transportation failures—while staying true to his campaign promises. But if anyone can do it, it is a man who comes from the people, speaks for the people, and fights for the people.

He has pledged to cap rents, improve the subway, introduce free city buses, expand public childcare, push for a $30 minimum wage by 2030, and bring mental health into the center of public safety. These are not just policies—they are survival strategies for working New Yorkers.

His personal demeanor—humble, accessible, sharp, and principled—has already won hearts. His intellectual clarity and emotional intelligence are rare in politics. He listens before he speaks. He acts before he brags. And above all, he respects all New Yorkers—whether they voted for him or not.

This is more than a political transition. It is a social evolution. With a Muslim mayor, New York has told the world that it is not only the capital of capitalism, but the capital of coexistence.

A new chapter has begun. A new America has emerged. An America where merit defeats malice, where inclusion defeats hate, and where even the son of immigrants can sit in the highest office of the world’s greatest city—not because of his background, but because of his vision.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani is not just a mayor. He is a movement. He is the soul of a new New York. And perhaps, the beginning of a new United States.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Macomb, Michigan, USA