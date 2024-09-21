A high-level inquiry into the allegations of corruption and poor performance of the Punjab Wildlife Department is necessary

If the inquiry finds evidence of wrongdoing, those responsible must be held accountable under the law. This would send a clear message that corruption and negligence will not be tolerated in the management of Punjab’s Wildlife.



The Punjab Wildlife Department has a broad mandate that includes wildlife conservation, habitat protection, and the management of natural parks, zoos, and biodiversity centers. It is also tasked with enforcing wildlife protection laws, regulating hunting, and managing the breeding and rehabilitation of endangered species. The department’s collaboration with other governmental bodies, such as the Department of Communication and Works Punjab and the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation, is critical for the success of these projects.

Collaboration seems to have been fraught with challenges, including inefficiencies and questionable practices, leading to widespread dissatisfaction with the outcomes of the department’s work.The UGPP is part of a national effort to enhance Pakistan’s green cover, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and preserve biodiversity. It includes a variety of projects such as tree planting, the establishment of protected areas, and the restoration of degraded ecosystems.

The ADP, on the other hand, is an initiative aimed at the long-term development of infrastructure and services in the province, including the development of zoos, biodiversity parks, and wildlife habitats.The Department of Monitoring and Evaluation has expressed serious concerns regarding the quality of the wildlife department’s development work. In Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lal Suhanra, Jallo Park, and Taunsa, where new zoos and biodiversity parks have been built, evaluations by the government agency have pointed out significant shortcomings. These projects, which should have served as cornerstones of biodiversity conservation and environmental education, have fallen short of expectations, both in terms of construction standards and the ecological outcomes they were meant to achieve.

In addition to the concerns about substandard work, there have been serious allegations of corruption and malpractice within the Punjab Wildlife Department. These allegations range from mismanagement of funds to improper allocation of resources, and they have been compounded by the department’s lack of transparency and accountability. Complaints have emerged that funds earmarked for vital conservation efforts, such as the protection of migratory birds or the support of local communities living near wildlife reserves, have not been used effectively or honestly.

There are also reports of wildlife officers inflating the number of field visits they record in order to collect higher allowances. These field visits, which are crucial for monitoring illegal poaching, checking the progress of wildlife conservation projects, and ensuring compliance with regulations, are being underperformed in reality, while more visits are reported on paper. This not only undermines the department’s ability to carry out its mandate but also contributes to the growing problem of illegal poaching and habitat destruction in the province.The department’s apparent inaction regarding these allegations is particularly concerning.Instead it seems that the department has engaged in a pattern of covering up allegations rather than addressing them.

Even from the highest offices, including the Chief Minister’s Office and the Minister of Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries, there has been little to no effort to conduct transparent inquiries into the department’s conduct. This has eroded public trust in the department and its ability to protect Punjab’s natural heritage.Construction of zoos and biodiversity parks that do not meet the required safety and quality standards. The resulting infrastructure may be dangerous for both the animals housed within them and the visitors who come to see them.

The failure to adhere to proper construction standards can lead to environmental degradation, undermining the very goals of the UGPP and ADP. For instance, poorly constructed enclosures may allow animals to escape, or inadequate drainage systems may cause flooding and other environmental issues in sensitive habitats.Given the serious nature of the allegations against the Punjab Wildlife Department, it is clear that immediate action is needed. There have been widespread calls for the Chief Minister of Punjab to initiate a high-level inquiry into the department’s performance, particularly with regard to the UGPP, ADP, and other wildlife conservation initiatives.

Such an inquiry would provide the transparency and accountability that have been sorely lacking in the department’s operations.The inquiry should focus on several key areas. First, it should investigate the department’s handling of funds and resources, including the allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Second, it should examine the quality of the department’s development projects, particularly the involvement of civil engineers and other technical experts in ensuring that these projects meet safety and quality standards.Inquiry should assess the department’s effectiveness in carrying out its core responsibilities, such as protecting endangered species, preventing illegal hunting, and engaging with local communities.

