Dr, Muahammad Akram Zaheer

The latest summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) brought together the leaders of its five member states Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia at a moment when regional economic groupings are seeking greater clarity of purpose amid shifting global conditions. President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who represents Yerevan in line with Armenia’s constitutional framework, convened to review the bloc’s progress and set priorities for the coming years.

Formed in 2015, the EAEU was conceived as a platform for economic integration among post-Soviet states, with the aim of facilitating the free movement of goods, services, capital, and labor. A decade later, the organization presides over a combined gross domestic product exceeding $2.5 trillion, a figure that underscores its potential economic weight. Yet the summit demonstrated that the Union’s ambitions are no longer confined to internal coordination alone. Instead, the discussions reflected a broader effort to position the EAEU as a meaningful actor in an increasingly fragmented global economy. At the heart of the agenda was a detailed review of current EAEU activities, particularly the pace and depth of economic integration. Leaders focused on practical matters, including trade facilitation, industrial cooperation, and regulatory harmonization. These issues, often technical in nature, are central to the creation of a genuinely unified single market. Persistent barriers ranging from non-tariff restrictions to uneven implementation of agreed standards continue to limit the full realization of the Union’s objectives. The emphasis placed on these challenges suggested a recognition that political declarations must be matched by sustained administrative and institutional effort.

One of the most anticipated outcomes of the summit was the expected signing of a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Indonesia. Negotiations for this agreement were concluded earlier in 2025, and its finalization marks a significant step in the Union’s outward economic engagement. Indonesia, as Southeast Asia’s largest economy, offers access to a dynamic market and strengthens the EAEU’s links with the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement also signals the Union’s intention to diversify its economic partnerships beyond its immediate neighborhood, reducing reliance on a limited set of trading partners. In his remarks, President Putin described the EAEU as a “self-sufficient center of the emerging multipolar world.” This characterization reflects a broader narrative increasingly evident in Moscow’s foreign and economic policy discourse. By framing the Union as both economically resilient and strategically autonomous, Russia seeks to underscore the relevance of regional groupings in a world where global governance structures are under strain. While such language carries a clear political message, it also highlights a practical concern shared by other members: the need to shield their economies from external shocks and geopolitical turbulence.

The summit was not solely about multilateral frameworks. On the margins of the meeting, bilateral discussions played a prominent role. Talks between Presidents Putin and Lukashenko focused on defense coordination and economic cooperation, reinforcing the close alignment between Moscow and Minsk. These exchanges illustrated how the EAEU functions alongside, rather than in place of, bilateral relationships that continue to shape the regional political and security landscape. For smaller member states, this dual structure presents both opportunities and challenges, as they seek to balance collective commitments with national interests. The adoption of several documents during the summit further demonstrated the Union’s incremental approach to integration. While such documents rarely attract public attention, they form the backbone of policy coordination within the EAEU. Their implementation will determine whether the Union can translate its strategic vision into tangible benefits for businesses and citizens, particularly in areas such as customs administration, digital trade, and infrastructure connectivity.

Looking ahead, the EAEU faces a complex set of tests. Internal cohesion remains essential, especially as member states pursue differing economic strategies and external partnerships. At the same time, the Union is expanding network of trade agreements will require careful management to ensure that openness to external markets complements, rather than undermines internal integration. The engagement with Indonesia may well serve as a model for future agreements with other emerging economies.