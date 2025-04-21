A Decade of Ironclad Friendship: Reflecting on President Xi Jinping’s Historic Visit to Pakistan

Ambassador Jiang says, China and Pakistan have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the face of regional and global challenges. Joint military exercises across all service branches, arms sales, and coordinated responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters underscore a comprehensive security partnership

ISLAMABAD: On the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong delivered a keynote address celebrating a decade of transformative progress in China-Pakistan relations. The symposium, attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and friends of both nations, served as a moment of reflection and recommitment to the deep-rooted partnership between the two countries.

President Xi Jinping’s 28-hour visit to Pakistan in April 2015 marked a watershed moment in bilateral ties. Welcomed with unprecedented warmth, the visit saw the signing of 51 cooperation agreements and the elevation of the relationship to an “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” It also saw the conceptualization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Ambassador Jiang underscored the mutual political and diplomatic support China and Pakistan have demonstrated over the past decade. With over 100 high-level visits and repeated affirmations of each other’s core interests—such as Pakistan’s firm adherence to the One-China Principle and China’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s sovereignty—the partnership has proven resilient and consistent.

China has remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a leading investor. CPEC, once a vision, is now a reality. From infrastructure projects like the Lahore Orange Line Metro to energy solutions such as hydro and solar plants, and the expansion of Gwadar Port, development cooperation has significantly boosted Pakistan’s economic resilience and capacity.

Additionally, the expansion of financial mechanisms like the RMB clearing bank and currency swap agreements have strengthened economic connectivity between the two nations.

People-to-people exchanges have flourished. With the number of Pakistani students in China nearly doubling and cultural collaborations such as film co-productions and Gandhara exhibitions, the emotional bond between the nations is stronger than ever. Initiatives like the China-Pakistan Friendly Exchange Year and Tourism Exchange Year have further deepened cultural appreciation.

China and Pakistan have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the face of regional and global challenges. Joint military exercises across all service branches, arms sales, and coordinated responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters underscore a comprehensive security partnership. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Global Security Initiative (GSI) has further institutionalized security collaboration.

Both nations have cooperated on the international stage through forums like the UN and SCO, advocating multilateralism, global equity, and the interests of the Global South. China has supported Pakistan’s diplomatic leadership roles, while both continue to stand together against rising unilateralism and protectionism.

Ambassador Jiang emphasized that as the two nations look ahead, five key priorities will guide their collaboration:

Enhancing Strategic Mutual Trust – Upholding sovereignty, stability, and bilateral consensus.

Deepening Development Integration – Upgrading CPEC, and exploring new sectors such as AI, new energy, and digital commerce.

Strengthening Security Cooperation – Supporting Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and bolstering non-traditional security measures.

Boosting People-to-People Exchanges – Increasing educational, cultural, and local-level engagement.

Consolidating International Collaboration – Advocating for an inclusive, multipolar world and just global governance.

Quoting President Xi’s memorable words from 2015—“The wind does not always blow in the direction which the sailor wishes”—Ambassador Jiang reminded the audience that while challenges are inevitable, shared aspirations will always steer China-Pakistan ties forward.

As the two nations prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, the commitment to building an “even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era” remains unwavering.