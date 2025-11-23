A Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight

Saman Zahra

The issue of rape in Pakistan remains one of the most disturbing and persistent challenges within the domain of public safety, criminal justice and gender relations. Understanding the legal, social and structural dimensions of the problem is necessary for an honest discussion on why sexual violence continues at alarming levels and why so many survivors remain without justice.

In Pakistan, rape is defined under Section 375 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860. According to this provision, rape occurs when a man has sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent. Several specific conditions clarify this definition. Consent obtained through threats of death or serious harm is not considered valid. A woman below sixteen years of age is legally unable to consent, making intercourse with her rape regardless of circumstances. Furthermore, consent given under the mistaken belief that the man is her husband also falls under the definition of rape. These provisions show that the law recognizes both physical force and coercion as central elements of the crime, while also acknowledging deception and age-related vulnerability.Legal definitions alone, however, provide only part of the picture. Rape in Pakistan is situated within a complex social structure shaped by gender norms, cultural expectations and deep-rooted inequalities. Attitudes toward sexual violence are affected by several factors: restrictive views on sexuality, limited knowledge about bodily autonomy, increasing exposure to global cultural trends, weak social protection systems and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals by those in positions of influence. Psychological aspects further complicate the situation. Survivors often experience long-term trauma, anxiety, fear and mistrust. Childhood abuse, adverse family environments and the normalization of gender-based violence contribute to a cycle in which harm continues across generations.

The importance of openly addressing rape in Pakistan cannot be overstated. Silence and denial only deepen the suffering of victims and strengthen the social obstacles they face. Large segments of the population have limited understanding of how widespread the problem is or what legal protections exist for victims. The number of reported cases is far smaller than the actual number of incidents. Fear of blame, pressure from family or community and widespread distrust in the justice process stop survivors from coming forward. Many who do report are subjected to harsh questioning, stigma and isolation. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, more than eleven cases of rape are reported every day, while countless others remain hidden due to fear and lack of support. Awareness, education and preventive measures are therefore essential for reducing violence and encouraging victims to seek help.

Historical and contemporary data highlight both long-term patterns and recent fluctuations. A study conducted in 1988 revealed that 72 percent of women who were held in custody had experienced some form of abuse, while 20 to 30 percent of women across the country faced domestic violence. Between 2002 and 2004, Karachi recorded between 61 and 78 rape cases annually based on local FIRs, already a troubling figure given how many incidents go unreported. A 2004 report documented 728 rape cases, including gang rapes, along with other acts of violence such as assault, acid attacks and murder.From 2006 to 2016, Punjab saw reported cases double—from around 1,500 per year to nearly 3,000. More recent national data from 2017 to 2024 shows sharp ups and downs: 3,300 cases in 2017, rising to over 4,300 in 2019, decreasing in 2020, then jumping to more than 5,100 in 2021. Reports dropped again in 2022, rose to around 6,600 in 2023 and saw a modest decline in 2024. These numbers, although alarming, still fail to reflect the full magnitude of the problem because underreporting remains widespread.

Several high-profile cases have brought national and international attention to the issue. The 2002 case of Mukhtaran Mai exposed grave failures in protecting women in rural areas. The tragic murder of Zainab Ansari in 2018 mobilized public outrage and resulted in legal reforms focused on child protection. The Lahore Motorway case in 2020 revealed gaps in policing and public safety. The killings of Noor Mukadam (2021) and other similar cases highlighted the dangers women face even in supposedly secure environments. Mass harassment incidents, such as the Minar-e-Pakistan case in 2021, demonstrated that collective violence against women is not limited to isolated criminals but can occur in public spaces. Cases like DuaZehra (2022) and Fatima (2023) continued to raise concerns about child protection and legal loopholes. By 2024, Lahore remained the city with the highest number of documented rape cases, although conviction rates stayed low across the country.

Child abuse is another deeply troubling aspect. Early 2023 data from Punjab showed 1,390 incidents of child abuse, many involving boys and typically committed by people known to the victims. Such cases highlight the need for stronger safeguards for children at home, in schools and in workplaces.Section 376 of the PPC addresses punishments for rape. Sentences range from ten to twenty-five years imprisonment, or the death penalty in certain cases. Aggravated forms of rape—such as crimes involving children, persons with disabilities, severe physical harm, or the misuse of official authority—carry harsher penalties, including life imprisonment.Over the years, legal reforms have attempted to strengthen the system. The Criminal Law Amendment of 2016 expanded the scope of Section 376, introduced greater protections for vulnerable victims and required the use of scientific evidence such as DNA. The 2006 amendments earlier separated rape from the Hudood Ordinance, which had long created legal complications for victims seeking justice. More recently, the 2020 Anti-Rape Ordinance introduced special courts for swift trials, crisis cells for victim support, improved forensic procedures and chemical castration for repeat offenders. Reports from 2018 to 2021 documented high levels of sexual violence, workplace harassment and custodial abuse, with Punjab again reporting the most incidents. Government and civil society responses included awareness campaigns, helplines, legal amendments and school-based safety initiatives.

Survivors of rape face numerous obstacles not only in the legal process but also in their daily lives. Cultural norms frequently blame victims rather than perpetrators. Many fear retaliation from the offender or from community members who want to suppress the incident. Weak investigative procedures, delayed trials and gaps in forensic capabilities further discourage reporting. Psychological effects such as depression, fear, post-traumatic stress and social withdrawal often last for years. International estimates from the United Nations suggest that less than ten percent of rape cases are reported and Pakistan’s rate is likely even lower.Addressing sexual violence requires multiple, consistent efforts. Legal reforms must be matched with effective implementation, faster trials, trained investigators and reliable forensic processes. Consent education in schools and communities is important for reducing harmful attitudes. Public awareness campaigns can help counter victim-blaming and encourage families to support survivors. NGOs and community groups play an important role in providing safe spaces, counseling and legal guidance. Young people can contribute by volunteering in awareness programs, using social media responsibly to highlight safety issues and promoting respectful behavior in their surroundings.

Reducing rape in Pakistan is not only a legal challenge but also a social one. It requires a collective willingness to confront uncomfortable realities, protect those who come forward and build systems that prioritize safety, dignity and justice for all.

Saman Zahra

[email protected]