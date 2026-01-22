A city in crisis, a nation in waiting

Opinion

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

The bustling metropolis of Karachi has once again been shaken by tragedy. A massive fire in a commercial plaza claimed the lives of more than 60 people, leaving families devastated and the city in mourning. The incident has sparked outrage, grief, and a fresh round of political blame‑shifting, as leaders and parties scramble to distance themselves from responsibility while citizens demand accountability.

The fire tore through the plaza with terrifying speed, trapping dozens inside. Rescue operations were hampered by inadequate safety measures, congested access routes, and the absence of proper emergency protocols. Survivors described scenes of chaos, with people desperately trying to escape through smoke‑filled stairwells and broken windows. For many, help arrived too late.

As the death toll mounted, Karachi’s residents voiced anger at the systemic failures that allowed such a disaster to unfold. Questions were raised about building codes, enforcement of safety regulations, and the preparedness of emergency services. Yet, instead of clear answers, what followed was a familiar cycle of political finger‑pointing.

Health Minister and MQM leader Mustafa Kamal was among the first to lash out, slamming the Sindh government for negligence and mismanagement. He accused provincial authorities of failing to enforce safety standards and of ignoring repeated warnings about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure. His words resonated with many who see Karachi as a city abandoned by those in power.

However, critics were quick to point out that MQM itself cannot escape responsibility. The party has ruled Karachi for long stretches and remains part of the coalition government. If Karachi is burning today, they argue, MQM too must share the blame. During its tenure, citizens were persecuted, money was extorted, and governance was marred by violence and corruption. The misery of Karachi’s people did not begin yesterday; it has been a long, painful continuum.

Equally troubling has been the silence from the top leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Despite claiming for years that Sindh and Karachi were being transformed into a “model of development,” the reality on the ground tells a different story. The so‑called model has collapsed, and with each passing day, the collapse deepens.

Children continue to die after falling into open manholes. Roads remain broken, garbage piles up, and basic civic amenities are absent. For ordinary citizens, life has become a daily struggle against neglect. The tragedy at the plaza is not an isolated event but part of a larger pattern of systemic failure. Lip service from leaders has replaced genuine action, and Karachiites are left wondering how long they must endure such suffering.

Karachi, Pakistan’s economic engine, has long been plagued by mismanagement. Its people have faced persecution, extortion, and exploitation under successive governments. Each time a tragedy strikes, there is a flurry of activity, committees are formed, inquiries are announced, and promises are made. Yet, once the headlines fade, it is back to business as usual.

This cycle of neglect has bred cynicism among citizens. They see corruption so rampant that almost anything can be achieved with money, while rules and standard operating procedures (SoPs) are ignored. It is this culture of impunity that allows unsafe buildings to rise, unregulated businesses to flourish, and tragedies to repeat themselves.

The Karachi plaza fire is not just a local disaster; it is a reflection of the broader malaise gripping Pakistan. Across the country, similar stories unfold, accidents caused by negligence, lives lost due to corruption, and institutions failing to protect citizens. The tragedy underscores how deeply governance has eroded, leaving the nation vulnerable to crises of every kind.

For many, the question is no longer about who is to blame but whether Pakistan can ever break free from this vicious cycle. The yearning for a leader who can steer the country out of crisis, purge it of corruption, and restore faith in governance has become a recurring theme in public discourse. Citizens speak of waiting for a “messiah,” someone who can rise above partisan politics and deliver real change.

Behind the political rhetoric are the human stories, families grieving loved ones, children orphaned, and survivors scarred for life. These are the people who pay the price for negligence and corruption. Their suffering is a stark reminder that governance is not about slogans or speeches but about protecting lives and ensuring dignity.

Every open manhole that claims a child’s life, every unsafe building that collapses, and every fire that rages unchecked is a testament to the failure of those entrusted with responsibility. For Karachi’s citizens, the plaza tragedy is yet another chapter in a long history of betrayal.

The Karachi plaza tragedy has exposed once again the fragility of Pakistan’s governance structures. It has shown how corruption, negligence, and political expediency combine to create disasters that devastate lives. While leaders trade accusations, ordinary citizens continue to suffer.

The time for lip service is over. Karachi needs accountability, reform, and genuine commitment to safety and governance. Pakistan needs leadership that can rise above corruption and deliver on promises. Until that happens, tragedies like the plaza fire will remain grim reminders of a nation in crisis.

For now, Karachi mourns its dead, and Pakistan waits, still searching for the leader who can bring an end to this cycle of misery.