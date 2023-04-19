A circus of FIRs: Pak descending into banana republic as only law of jungle prevails: Khan

Pakistan descending into banana republic as only law of jungle prevails: Khan Says reign of terror not controlled by PDM puppets but another force PTI’s leaders, workers abducted, tortured for updating software: Imran

DNA ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that it was clear that the reign of terror prevalent in the country was not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that saw itself totally above the law as fascism prevailed and PTI’s leaders and supporters were abducted and tortured under a nefarious plan to try to update their software. PTI Chairman, in a statement on Wednesday, stated that the way they had descended into becoming a banana republic where there was no Rule of Law and only law of the jungle. “It is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by PDM puppets but by another force that sees itself totally above the law,” he added. Imran Khan stated that our people are abducted and afterwards sham FIRs are registered. “As bail in one FIR is granted, another FIR pops up. I have over 145 FIRs against me. It’s a circus of FIRs,” Khan added. “My Bani Gala caretaker, my Zaman Park cook, our social media’s Azhar Mashwani, Waqas Amjad and my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman – all abducted and tortured to try and update their software,” PTI Chairman said. Imran Khan recalled that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur got bail in one sham case, and another FIR popped up, adding that now another one with police taking him to Lahore. PTI Chairman said that despite his falling ill on the way and being taken to hospital, he was removed from hospital before he had stabilized, as now total fascism prevailed in the country.