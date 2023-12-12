9th International Mountain Film Festival inaugurated

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy initiative kicked off the 9th edition of the International Mountain Film Festival in celebration of International Mountain Day. The event witnessed a significant presence of distinguished dignitaries, diplomats, Ambassadors of Jordan,Nepal,High Commissioner of Kenya, Officials representatives from the corporate sector, members of the business community, and media professionals.

Mr. Wajahat Malik, founder of PIMFF while addressing the audience said, “This festival is not just about films; it is a platform for encouragement connections, promoting sustainable practices, and inspiring a collective commitment to preserving these natural wonders for generations to come. PIMFF screens short films, documentaries, features, and animations related to mountain adventure sports, nature, environment, climate change, mountain tourism, mountain cultures and communities”. He also appreciated the efforts of Serena Hotels for promoting different sports activities under their Sports and Adventure Diplomacy initiatives which has helped the youth to achieve their goals.

In this International Mountain Film Festival PIMFF is going to show case 21 films, Pannel talks on cinematic journey that transcends borders and elevates the human experience in PNCA on 16th & 17th December 2023 which promises to be a celebration of nature, adventure, and the indomitable spirit of those who find solace and inspiration in the world’s most magnificent peaks.

Serena Hotels has been supporting young mountaineers under its Adventure Diplomacy initiative that aims to foster adventure sports in the country and provide a supportive environment for the nation’s talented sportspeople to flourish. The only need of the time is to provide proper awareness, guidance, and trainings to the youth about mountaineering and make Pakistan proud all over the world.