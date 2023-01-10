97% complaints were solved through CMS

ISLAMABAD, JAN 10 (DNA) — The Islamabad Capital Police Complaint Management System is fully operational and working effectively, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police complaint management system (CMS) is working effectively and solving public complaints on transparency and merit.

During the current year, 140,646 complaints were received on the complaint management system, out of which 135,947 complaints were resolved on merit which is 97% of the total applications.

Citizens can file a complaint related to FIR registration, complaints about traffic, complaints against any police official, and regarding any investigation. The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones without visiting the police station. The e-tag numbers will be sent to the complainant through whatsapp and text message.

The IGP Islamabad said that, the Islamabad Police is making all out efforts to provide facilities to the public at their doorsteps. He said the police were striving to make Islamabad a crime-free city by timely addressing complaints of the public. He further said that, the Islamabad Capital Police is utilizing all resources to fulfill all the requirements of providing best and speedy justice to the citizens. = DNA