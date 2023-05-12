91-member KP contingents leaves for 34th National Games Quetta

PESHAWAR, May 12 (APP): The five Games 91-members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent left for Quetta, Balochistan via buses and were seen off by the office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association at Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday.

The squad left from the Peshawar Sports Complex by buses to Quetta. Chef de Mission Ilyas Afridi along with Deputy Chef de Mission Miss Sumayyah are going with male and female teams to Quetta. General Secretary KP Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Director Operation Aziz Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Khan, Khalid Waqar, Nasir Mohmand and other officials and a large number of male and female athletes were also present.

The Games including Kabaddi (13 players), Volleyball 27 (male and female players), Badminton 12 (male female players), Rugby 27 male and female players are going to Quetta while 08 members male and female players left for Lahore with three members of the committee, totally 91-members.

The cycling event is scheduled to be held in Lahore at the velodrome instead of Quetta. The opening ceremony will be held in the second phase on May 22. Some of the 34th National Games competitions will be held in Lahore and Islamabad as well.