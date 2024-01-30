9 terrorists eliminated, 4 security personnel martyred in Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JAN 30 /DNA/ – On night 29/30 January 2024, multiple terrorists including suicide bombers attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan, which was effectively responded by Law Enforcement Agencies.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized who are carrying out ensuing operation. Nine terrorists including three suicide bombers have been sent to hell till now and 3 were injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, four brave members of Law Enforcement Agancies, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians.

Effective response by Law Enforcement Agancies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s Security Forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure peace & stability in the country.