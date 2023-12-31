ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 /DNA/ – The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform you that the 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships-2023 concluded at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. The Serena Hotels Tennis Championships is a very renowned event, held annually as part of their Sports Diplomacy.

In the Mens Singles Final, AQEEL KHAN beat MUHAMMAD SHOAIB 6-3,1-6,6-2 and won the Serena Hotels Mens Title.

In the Ladies’ Singles Final, Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Meheq Khokhar 6-3,6-2 and won the Serena Hotels Ladies’ Title.

In the Boys Single 14 under Final, Amir Mazari beat Abdul Basit 7-5,5-7,7-5 and won the Serena Hotels Boys Single 14& under Title.

Mr. Aziz Boolani CEO of Serena Hotels was the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF was the Guest of honour at the Closing Ceremony. The closing ceremony was also attended by Col. Gul Rehman[R] Secretary-General, Imran Hassan (Director/S&M/TPS) Serena Hotels, Hina Nazir Serena Hotels, Muhammad Saleem Marwat President-KP Tennis Association, Mr Arif Qureshi Seretary-ITA and a large number of players, Coaches, parents, media persons, officials of the Serena Hotels and tennis lovers.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan President-PTF thanked the Management of Serena Hotels, especially Mr. Aziz Boolani-CEO Serena Hotels for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan. The President PTF thanked the Print and electronic media for the wide coverage of the event.

The Championships was supervised by Mr. Shahzad Akhtar Alvi -ITF White Badge Referee.

Results:

Mens Singles Final: Aqeel Khan bt Muhammad Shoaib 6-3,1-6,6-2

Ladies Singles Final: Sarah Mahboob Khan bt Meheq Khaokhar 6-3,6-2

Boys Single 14& Final: Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari bt Abdul Basit 7-5,5-7,7-5