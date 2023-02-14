8th multinational maritime exercise aman-2023 culminates

DNA Karachi: 14 Feb: Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 organised by Pakistan Navy culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a powerful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships. The Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the Honourable Prime Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. RanaTanveer, SAPM to PM Mr. FahadHussain, Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff were also present on the occasion. In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, Defence & Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the fleet review.The Chief Guest observed various naval operational manoeuvres and drills conducted during IFR. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man &Cheership by participating ships. The mega exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation’ to signify collective resolve ‘Together for Peace’. The Prime Minister lauded Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and security in the region. The Chief Guest thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence. The Prime Minister emphasized that AMAN-23 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders. The Chief of the Naval Staff thanked the honourable Prime Minister for gracing the International Fleet Review with his presence. The Naval Chief assured that Pakistan Navy will continue to play a dynamic role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies. Naval Chief also highlighted that successful conduct of PIMEC 23 held in tandem with Multinational Exercise Aman 23 is a manifestation of PN resolve to promote maritime potential of Pakistan. During the exhibition around 20 MoUs, 01 Joint Venture and 01 sale/purchase agreement of export of iron ore were signed. During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2023, 50 countries participated in the exercise with their Naval warships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.