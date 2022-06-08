80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ

Rawalpindi, /DNA/ – 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the conference. The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures. COAS expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far. COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty, COAS concluded.