80 years old lady deprived of her two legs

DNA

ATTOCK (APRIL-26) – In Attock a 80 years old lady was deprived of her two legs by Multan bound Thal Express train while she was crossing through the railway line near Jand Railway Station on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 sources said that 80 years old spouse of Amanat Ali was crossing the railway lines near Jand Station when she was run over by Multan bound Thal Express train coming from Rawalpindi. On getting information, rescue-1122 teams reached and shifted the elder lady to the tehsil headquarters hospital Jand where doctors pronounced her two legs amputated from her body. Later on, case was registered by the railway police and further investigation were underway.