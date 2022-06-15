8 killed in fire at birthday party in Iran
TEHRAN, Jun 15: Eight people died in a blast at a birthday party in a city near the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday. The incident took place at a traditional cafe in Maryam Town of Shahriar city, quoted Shahin Fathi, managing director of the non-profit organization Red Crescent Society of Tehran Province, as saying.
Preliminary investigations showed that a balloon containing helium gas exploded and ignited, eventually leading to a fire spreading across the cafe, and the victims, including four children, three women and a man, died due to suffocation, said the report.
Related News
8 killed in fire at birthday party in Iran
TEHRAN, Jun 15: Eight people died in a blast at a birthday party in aRead More
UNIDO organizes seven-day training to reinforce food safety compliance
Islamabad, JUN 15 /DNA/ – The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) organized a Seven-day Training ofRead More
Comments are Closed