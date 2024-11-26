7th Maritime Security Workshop Commences at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

LAHORE, NOV 26 /DNA/ – Seventh edition of the Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-7) commenced at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. The workshop was inaugurated by Commandant of Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood.

MARSEW is a national-level forum organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Navy, with the theme “Secure Seas, Prosperous Pakistan.” The workshop aims to enhance knowledge and understanding of maritime security, geopolitical dynamics in the broader Indian Ocean region, and the Blue Economy, while also exploring Pakistan’s untapped maritime potential. It seeks to highlight the challenges and opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime sector and its critical role in supporting the national economy.

This forum provides a shared platform for participants from the public and private sectors, including senators, parliamentarians, senior bureaucrats, maritime industry professionals, business leaders, academia, think tanks, and media representatives, to deliberate on pressing national maritime issues. A total of 38 participants from the public, private, and military sectors are taking part in MARSEW-7.

In his welcome address, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood outlined the purpose of the workshop, emphasizing the need for Pakistan’s intelligentsia to shift its strategic focus towards the sea. He highlighted the developments in the broader Indian Ocean region and their implications for Pakistan’s national security. The Commandant also addressed the wide-ranging challenges faced by the Pakistan Navy and its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

The workshop is structured in two phases: the first phase comprises academic sessions at the War College, while the second phase includes a field tour to various naval commands and coastal installations along the Makran Coast. Participants will also visit Gwadar Port to witness ongoing development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Since its inception in 2017, the Maritime Security Workshop has been held annually at Pakistan Navy War College. It plays a vital role in fostering an integrated approach to developing Pakistan’s maritime sector and advancing the Blue Economy.