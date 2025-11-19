745,000 children trapped in child labour across KP

PESHAWAR, Nov 19 (APP/DNA): Around 745,000 children are currently engaged in various forms of labour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sparking a concern on children’s right to play and access to education.

According to a recent report issued by the Department of Labour on Wednesday, these children fall within the 5 to 17-year age group, and 70 percent of them are boys.

The report highlights that Bannu and Lower Dir have the highest number of child labour cases in the province.

To address the situation, the provincial government has approved a Child Labour Action Plan, directing various relevant departments to take immediate steps for the protection and welfare of children.

The plan includes restructuring of anti–child labour units, launching welfare schemes for affected children and introducing financial support programs for parents.

Most of the children are employed in the agriculture sector, where long working hours and physically demanding tasks often lead to both physical and mental health issues among children.

The report said, poverty, economic pressure on families and lack of access to schools remain the primary drivers behind the growing prevalence of child labour.