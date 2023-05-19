72nd Sino-Pakistan diplomatic relations anniversary celebrated: Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani

PESHAWAR, MAY 19 /DNA/ – The Pakistan-China relations are exemplary and we should learn from the China’s Leadership and Peoples dedication and devotion for their loving home land and their vital role in China’s stand on international stage with pride. The recent past China’s global positive role for peace and economic development is a guideline for us.

This was stated by Justice (Retd.) IrshadQaiser Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Human Rights, Archives & Libraries at a Cake cutting and Friendship Awards distribution ceremony organized by Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Pakistan and China Study Centre (CSC) University of Peshawar jointly.

This is high time to learn from China’s experience in our fields of life and this learning will be greatly helpful for our social economic development and to counter the challenges we are facing. She mentioned that Today, while celebrating the 72 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, we should think about what we have learned from China, As we know that Pakistan and China are very close neighbors connecting mountains rivers, and islands. A large number of Pakistani students are learning at various reputed Chinese Universities.

They are bringing new knowledge in their respective fields and contributing to the social and economic prosperity of the countries. Today, we should understand the importance rather significance of these relations in the best interest of the homeland. Once again, I appreciate China Study Center, UoP, and Pakistan China Friendship Association, KP for working with dedication and devotion and for the promotion of higher education between the two countries.

The event was graced by apart from Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Mr. Ahmad Hassan Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Prof. Dr. Shah Jehan Vice Chancellor Iqra University, Mr. FurrukSaqlian Chairman KP Text Book Board, Dr. Zahid Anwar, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary-General PCFA and Prof. Dr. KausarTakreem Coordinator CSC apart from large number of Friends of China various walks of life and UoP. Madam BaoZhong Counselor from the Embassy of People’s Republic of China join the event as Key Note Speaker on video link from Embassy.

Prof. Dr. KausarTakreem Coordinator CSC, said that China and Pakistan have a friendly relationship. Both countries supported each other through thick and thin.

She mentioned that CSC is thankful to both Federal and Provincial Governments, HEC, Vice Chancellor, UoP, and Chinese Embassy Islamabad for its wholehearted support to the CSC.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Secretary General PCFA KP, Pakistan in his speech said that Sino-Pakistan Relations have strengthened over time. Traditionally the relations with China are very old. Peshawar- Urumqi and Abbottabad-Kashgar are sisters cities since 1985 and 2007 respectively. The relations between Pakistan and China today are at a high peak and we expect that both the countries will continue supporting each other and will work for the progress of the people. The vital role of CPC in promoting and strengthening through Political interaction all level also give new heights.

Madam Bao Zhang Political Councilor China Embassy, Islamabad thanked the organizers for arranging a seminar to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner. She appreciated the efforts of the former Director CSC Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar who has facilitated the establishment of the relationship between the two countries through the CCS UoP. She also extended her best wishes to the new coordinator China Study Center, UoP Prof. Dr. KausarTakreem, and ensured her full support.

She said the world is undergoing some dramatic changes, the collective rise of China, Pakistan, and other developing countries has had a profound impact on the international landscape. Madam BaoZhog mentioned that during recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister & State Counsellor Mr. Qin Gang, the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister China advocates that all countries should stick to independence and follow the development paths suited to their national conditions and calls for mutual respect equality and win-win cooperation among countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister during recent visit stressed that relay baton of China-Pakistan friendship has been passed to younger generation. She said that the cooperation will continue with the CSC & PCFA in promoting government-to-government cooperation, business-to-business cooperation, people to people contact. She also said that the CSC doing tremendous efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and we expect more cooperation in this regard.

Dr. Shah Jehan Vice Chancellor, IQRA National University, Peshawar appreciated the peaceful rise of China in global politics. He highlighted that China gradually is becoming a global leader in the world. He also mentioned his visits to China and talked about his contribution to bringing close together Pakistan and China through Higher Education.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar former Director CSC UoP highlighted that China-Pakistan relations are higher than the Himalayas, Deeper than the Indian Occasion, and sweeter than honey. We can learn from China’s hard work, and planning.

He said that the role of the CPC is very important in developing China. He said that President Xi Jinping has brought China to the global stage and is a successful country and we can learn a lot from China so far as higher education is concerned.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees Vice Chancellor, UoP welcomed the chief guest and other respected participants to the seminar. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan-China relations. He said that the leadership of both countries is committed to taking this relationship forward. China and Pakistan relations have developed an outstanding model for relations. Pakistan and China relations are based on a solid foundation. Pakistan-China cooperation increases with time in all fields including the knowledge industry.

Thank you very much and long live Pakistan-China relationships. Later on Prof. Dr. KausarTakreem extend vote of thanks all the distinguished guests and participants. Friendship Awards were distributed among leading Friend of China from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

