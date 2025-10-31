71st Anniversary of the National Day Algeria celebrated

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – The 71st Anniversary of the National Day of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria was celebrated with great fervour and a spirit of friendship at a ceremony held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel on Friday.

The event, which highlighted the deep-rooted and cordial relations between Pakistan and Algeria, saw a significant gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, and members of the community.

Haroon Akhtar, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, attended as the Chief Guest. He was joined by the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan, Dr. Brahim Romani, in the traditional cake-cutting ceremony to mark the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony served as a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral ties and mutual cooperation between the two nations. The presence of high-level officials underscored the importance both countries place on their diplomatic relationship.

In his address, Ambassador Dr. Brahim Romani expressed his gratitude to the guests for joining the celebrations and reflected on the historical significance of Algeria’s National Day. He also emphasized his commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Algeria and Pakistan.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Haroon Akhtar, extended warm congratulations from the government and people of Pakistan to Algeria. He praised the longstanding ties based on shared values and common objectives on international forums.

The event provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss avenues for enhancing collaboration, particularly in trade, industry, and investment, building upon the existing foundation of mutual respect and support.