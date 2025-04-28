71 Khwarij neutralized in North Waziristan anti-terror ops: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, APR 28 /DNA/ – Following the successful engagements by the security forces in North Waziristan District (NWD) from 25-27 April 2025, during which fifty four khwarij were sent to hell; on night 27/28 April 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel, NWD, along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

During the conduct of the operation, seventeen more khwarij, who were operating on behest of their foreign masters, were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The number of khwarij killed in three days anti inflation operation has risen to seventy one.

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.