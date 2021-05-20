70 Years of Exceptional Friendship between China-Pakistan



Khalid TaimurAkram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad

‘’A friend in need, is a friend indeed’’

On 21 May 1951, Pakistan and China established their diplomatic relations. However, the attachment of true friendship date back to centuries-old trade relations, when Chinese traders travel through thesub-continentfor business trips to Europe, MiddleEast, and the world’s other parts via the ancient Silk Route. Both countries are enjoying strong cordial ties since the commencementof diplomatic relations. The relationship bloomed into an “All-weather cooperative partnership” with many projects of inclusive economic development. 2021 is a year in which China and Pakistan are celebrating the 70thanniversary of everlasting friendship. Seventy years of unprecedented and close bilateral relations are based on mutual respect, trust, harmony, and goodwill between both nations. Cultural exchanges have resulted in enhancing people-to-people contacts. The non-regional powers tried to create many ups and down in both state’s diplomatic and economic partnership. However, they have remained failed to fracture the strong bond between both countries. Therefore, this article aims to highlights the potential contours of the bilateral relations between China and Pakistan. Moreover, the study also gives a brief analysis of the seventy years of mutual cooperative and successful patterns of collaboration between China and Pakistan.

China and Pakistan: Iron Brothers

Pakistan considers China one of the closest partners, and China termed the relationship with Pakistan as Iron Brothers.Both countries have shared weal and woe, established an all-weather friendship and carried out all-round cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations.In the past 70 years, both states adhereto some fundamental principles in developing the relationship.In this regard, the contours of the first principle are as follows:

Equality

Respects of each other’s sovereignty, integrity and independence.

Trust and mutual assistance

The contours of the second principles are as follows:

Decision-making based on joint consensus

Approaches of mutual benefits

Win-win cooperation to collectively pursue progress and inclusive development.

The Contour of the third principles are as follows:

Close cooperation and coordination in major international and regional issues, ensuring the common interests of the two countries and other developing states.

Under these principles, it is a proud time to witness the China-Pakistan relationship as the model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation of countries with different cultures and social systems.China, a rising superpower has left no stone unturned to help its true friends in the time of crisis. The world is multipolar Now. The changing dynamics of global politics and multilateral civilizational patterns have enabled countries to indulged in cooperation and defy orthodox notions of confrontation. In this regard, with the full support of Pakistan, China has emerged as a significant player in regional and international socio-politico and economicdiscourse.

China’s Grand Initiatives under the Incumbent Visionary leadership of China: Role of Pakistan

China is integrating and engaging all countries through its grand visions of cooperation and inclusive economicdevelopment. China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), its mega flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and many other potential projects arethe clear manifestation of President Xi Jinping’s integrating visions. These initiatives of grand alignments always acquired full support from Pakistan. Pakistan has remained one of the best allies of China in every leap and bound.

Moreover, China and Pakistan contribute to regional peace and security through the narratives of significantalignments. Inthis regard, Beijing’s exceptional ideas such as ‘Dialogue of Civilizations’ and ‘Building a Community with Shared Future’ are resulting in achieving mutual benefits and prosperity. Therefore, Pakistan is also working closely with China to establish an integrated framework of cooperation and grand regional alignments to find solutionsfor the common challenges. These narratives will definitely bring peace, unite nations, and tackle the issues collectively.

Underpinning the Contours of Inclusive Economic Development: Pakistan-China Integrated Framework

It is a time to recall with pride the collective achievements of China-Pakistan and drawadvanced horizons for taking the truly unique friendship and partnership forward. One of the main essences of this strong bond is an economic partnership. In this new era, CPEC is the major highlight of both countries’ relationships.It has been anticipated that the total Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of Pakistan would be US$ 4.2 trillion by 2050. CPEC covers and cooperate in all the fundamental fields and beyond, such as science & technology, research & development agriculture, economicparadigms, and infrastructure development. As per the official sources, CPEC would bring approximately 700,000 new jobs for Pakistan’s people in many diverse sectors.

Apart from economic assistance, both countries are also facilitating each other in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic. During China’s fight against the COVID-19, Pakistan immediately donated medical aid to China.All walks of life in the country voiced their support for China and opposed politicizing the pandemic and targeting China.On the other hand, China is the first country in the world that has quickly recovered from the severe shocks of the pandemic and revived its economy. Moreover, China is a prominent country, assisting and providing Covid-19 vaccines to many countries, including Pakistan. During the Covid-19 surge in Pakistan, groups of Chinese medical experts, as well as batches of medical supplies, have been sent to assist the country. The two sides are firmly supporting each other in relative fields and different other sectors.

All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners:

The cooperation that began with economic assistance can lead to strategic partnership and collaboration in many other fields. China state’s policy has consistently recognized Pakistan’s potential part in enhancing the strategic partnership. Both countries have deepened their defence ties on overland routes through CPEC to foster maritime diplomacy through joint naval exercises in the Arabian sea. The famous lines ‘Sweeter than Honey, Higher than Mountains’ regarding Islamabad-Beijing relations are gaining strong grounds, despite the challenges posed by regional or international players, i.e., India or U.S.A. Pakistan has a location in the fulcrum of South Asia that can comprehensivelyserve positive Chinese interest in this region. In this aspect, Beijing’s strategic interest in Pakistan has been significantly increased. Both states are assisting and significantly contributing to end terrorism and hostile/extremist groups. They are heading towards a new era of long-term security and strategic ties. Therefore, the strategic partnership of both countries has potential impacts on regional and international discourse. The strategic ties of both countries have been strengthening from the very beginning. Both nations’ leadership has promoted a joint political vision for peace and security in South Asia and beyond. Thereby, it increased defence cooperation and signed manyeconomic projects and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).This strategic partnership has an immense potential to seek the attention of other regional and international states’ business actors to get aligned with the game-changerproject, CPEC.

Academic- Cultural Exchanges: Enhancing People-to-People Contacts

Pakistan and China have a special relationship with deep civilizational roots and a history of mutually enriching interaction spanning several millenniums. Both countries enhance academic cooperation by providing a number of opportunities and scholarships with aconducive visa policy. CPEC also provides ample opportunities to increase people-to-people connectivity via cultural exchange and joint ventures. CPEC has alsobeen termed as ‘China-Pakistan knowledge Corridor’ as it covers major areas of research & development. The mutually benefited partnership has been future resulted in harmonies cooperation for a glorious future.

Progressive Grounds for Future Collaboration:

Marking the 70th anniversary of a highly prosperous relationship between China and Pakistan is unprecedented. Colossal efforts, cooperation in many areas and assisting each other in every leaps and bounds have pavedthe way for future cooperation and profound diplomatic ties. With each passing day, this relationship is becoming more closely integrated into each other’s respective development strategies. Therefore, with the joint efforts, China and Pakistan will make new groundsforcollective benefits and win-win development under a robust framework. The relationship portrays a great model of inter-state diplomatic ties.