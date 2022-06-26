Sunday, June 26, 2022
Main Menu

7 terrorists’ two soldiers killed

| June 26, 2022

DNA

RAWALPINDI: On 26 Jun 2022 fire exchange took pIace between Security Forces and terrorists in general area Ghulam Khan KaIle, North Waziristan District. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, 7 of them were killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain (age 44 years, resident of Parachinar, Kurram) and Havildar Babu Khan (age 38 years, resident of DI Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

7 terrorists’ two soldiers killed

DNA RAWALPINDI: On 26 Jun 2022 fire exchange took pIace between Security Forces and terroristsRead More

PTI wins PK-7 Swat seat in by-elections

SWAT, Jun 26 (DNA): The ruling party in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won the by-elections onRead More

Comments are Closed