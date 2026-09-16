69TH National Day of Malaysia celebrated

ISLAMABAD, SEP 16 /DNA/ – The 69th National Day of Malaysia was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at a prestigious ceremony held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel on Wednesday.

Chief Guest Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Food Security, graced the occasion alongside the High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dato Azhar bin Mazlan, and a distinguished gathering of diplomats, dignitaries, and members of the Malaysian community in Pakistan.

The event commenced with the national anthems of Malaysia and Pakistan, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the occasion. The Chief Guest, the High Commissioner, and other notable attendees jointly cut the celebratory cake, symbolising the enduring friendship and growing bilateral ties between the two nations.

In his remarks, Chief Guest Rana Tanveer Hussain extended heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Malaysia on their National Day. He lauded Malaysia’s remarkable progress and development, describing it as a model of economic success and regional cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the already robust relationship with Malaysia, particularly in the areas of trade, food security, and economic collaboration.

High Commissioner Dato Azhar bin Mazlan expressed his gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for its warm hospitality and the honour bestowed upon the Malaysian nation. He highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between Malaysia and Pakistan, founded on shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for regional prosperity.

The ceremony concluded with a traditional Malaysian cultural performance and a sumptuous dinner featuring Malaysian cuisine, leaving guests with a memorable taste of the nation’s rich heritage.

The celebration underscored the strong diplomatic and people-to-people ties that continue to flourish between Malaysia and Pakistan.