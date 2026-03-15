684 Afghan combatants & Fitna Al Khawarij killed in operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the security forces have killed 684 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime as well as the Fitna Al Khawarij during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna Al Khawarij’s losses at 16:00 hours, the minister said as many as 252 posts of them had been destroyed, while 44 others were ‘captured and destroyed’ during the operation.

He said that over 912 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 229 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 73 terrorists and terrorist support infrastructure locations across Afghanistan effectively targeted by air.

On night March 14/15 Pakistan Armed Forces targeted military installations including terrorist hideouts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij, he said, adding technical support infrastructure and equipment storage facility in Kandahar has been destroyed in these attacks.

He said those facility and infrastructure were being used by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.

A tunnel that housed technical equipment of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij was also destroyed in Kandahar, Atta Tarar said. Similarly, in Chitral Sector, a terrorist jump of point at Badini Post of Afghanistan was destroyed through ground forces.

The minister, in his detailed post on X, also shared a video that show precision engagement by Pakistan on those installations and terrorist camps which directly / indirectly support terrorism from Afghan soil.

“No civilian population or infrastructure was targeted as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media,” the minister maintained.