60 tons of plastic seized, factory sealed in ICT crackdown

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (DNA):The district administration on Thursday launched a major operation against plastic pollution, sealing a factory involved in the production and sale of polythene bags in the Sahala area.

According to the administration, the factory was found manufacturing and distributing plastic bags despite a citywide ban. During the inspection, officials seized 60 tons of plastic material from the premises. The factory manager was arrested on the spot, and a case was registered against him under environmental protection laws.

The operation was part of an ongoing campaign by the Islamabad administration to curb the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags, which are considered a major cause of pollution in the city’s drainage and waste systems.

Officials said that the crackdown will continue across all industrial and commercial zones to ensure compliance with the ban. The administration has also directed teams to identify and take action against any other units involved in similar illegal production.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated that strict measures are being taken to implement environmental regulations and to discourage the use of plastic materials harmful to the ecosystem.

He added that awareness campaigns are also underway to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives among citizens and businesses.

The sealed factory in Sahala marks one of the largest seizures in recent weeks, with the confiscated 60 tons of plastic expected to be disposed of as per environmental safety protocols.

Authorities have urged residents and traders to cooperate in efforts to eliminate the use of polythene bags from the federal capital, warning that violators will face legal action and heavy fines.