5th Round of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Business Forum held in Minsk

Minsk, OCT 5 (DNA) – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) organized the 5th Session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Business Council in Minsk. The event was attended by the representatives of about 100 Belarusian companies and organizations and more than 60 Pakistani firms.

The Chairman of the BelCCI Vladimir Ulakhovich, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Borisevich, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Denis Moroz, Chairman of the Pakistani-Belarusian Business Council Shahzad Sabir and Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan addressed the forum in the opening ceremony. The speakers emphasized the importance of expanding trade and investment ties which currently was below the potential.

The chairman of the BelCCI said that Pakistan was a very important partner, well exposed to the Belarusian machinery and equipment, particularly the Belarus tractor. He highlighted the prospects of establishing a Joint Venture is being discussed with Pakistan in addition to creating joint ventures in the field of pharmaceuticals and food production.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Borisevich, stressed that relations between Belarus and Pakistan, acquiring a strategic significance, had comprehensive legal conditions for the development of cooperation in the entire spectrum of areas of mutual interest. He hoped that the parties would work towards progressive development of promising growth areas.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan appreciated the organizers as well as the participants of the Business Forum, which is being held for the second time during the current calendar year. The Ambassador underscored the keenness of Pakistan government and private sector in broadening all-encompassing bilateral ties with Belarus. As a consequence, he shared his optimism towards expanding bilateral trade between the two friendly countries in the years ahead.

The meeting participants discussed the current state and development prospects of the Belarusian-Pakistani trade, economic and investment cooperation, the directions of the Business Council’s activities to strengthen the potential of bilateral relations, specific issues and business proposals. Presentations were made on the opportunities offered by the Great Stone Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park for foreign investors, as well as promising joint Pakistan-Belarusian projects in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemical and textile industries. After the plenary session, the participants continued their interaction in the B2B format.