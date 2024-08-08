57TH Anniversary of the ASEAN Day
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Petroleum Mussadaq Malik, Chairman of ASEAN Islamabad Committee Haji Kamal Bashah High Commissioner of Brunei, Heads of missions of the ASEAN states cutting cake to celebrate the 57th Anniversary of the ASEAN Day, at Islamabad Serena Hotel. DNA
