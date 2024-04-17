54 students of NUML visit Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, APR 17 (DNA) —A delegation of 54 students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Wednesday visited the Parliament House. The delegation expressed keen interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country in the Senate Museum, according to a press release.
Later, the delegation also visited the Senate Hall, where the delegation was briefed by the Senate officials on the working procedures of the Upper House, legislation, and functions. A detailed briefing was given regarding the Senate Session. — DNA
