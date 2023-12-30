54 PTI candidates move to ECP for level playing field

ISLAMABAD, DEC 30 /DNA / – 54 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates on Saturday moved to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a bid to level the playing field.

The federal and provincial governments, 17 DROs, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), and the PTA had been made parties. The PTI candidates had urged the need to “halt the crackdown” against the party leaders and workers.

Along with the application, details about the events that “transpired” in NA-49 had also been sent to the ECP.

– Verdict reserved on Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers from NA-56 –

Separately, the verdict regarding the nomination papers of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid from NA-56 had been reserved on Saturday.

The scrutiny was held again against Rashid’s nomination papers in NA-56. The verdict had been reserved after the completion of the hearing.

Expressing his thoughts, Rashid said, “There is no reality about the allegations levelled against my nomination papers. The fake nomination papers had been prepared. I feel the need to approach the high court or the Supreme Court.”

“I have declared all my assets to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” he said.=DNA