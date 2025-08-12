50 dengue cases reported from Charsadda in Aug
CHARSADDA, AUG 12: The health department has confirmed that 50 dengue cases were reported from Charsadda in August. According to details, the dengue isolation ward has been established at the Charsadda DHQ hospital. The patients have been given medical treatment at the ward. The team of medical experts deployed in Charsadda.
The district health office has also presented the field visit report. Rajar, Amirabad and Muhammadzai have been declared as the “dengue hotspots”.
The home-to-home dengue awareness campaign will be launched in the city.
Related News
50 dengue cases reported from Charsadda in Aug
CHARSADDA, AUG 12: The health department has confirmed that 50 dengue cases were reported fromRead More
Genetic disorders drive childhood blindness in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, AUG 11: Hereditary and congenital disorders account for an estimated 40 to 60 percentRead More
Comments are Closed