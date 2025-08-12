50 dengue cases reported from Charsadda in Aug

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
CHARSADDA, AUG 12: The health department has confirmed that 50 dengue cases were reported from Charsadda in August. According to details, the dengue isolation ward has been established at the Charsadda DHQ hospital. The patients have been given medical treatment at the ward. The team of medical experts deployed in Charsadda.

The district health office has also presented the field visit report. Rajar, Amirabad and Muhammadzai have been declared as the “dengue hotspots”.

The home-to-home dengue awareness campaign will be launched in the city.

