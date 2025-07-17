5 Palestinians martyred, wounded in Israeli shelling of Gaza strip

GAZA, Jul 17 (QNA/APP/DNA):Five Palestinians including a woman were martyred in Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that four citizens were killed and others were wounded in an artillery attack targeting them near the Abu Odeh olive press on Salah al-Din Street, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The agency added that the Israeli occupation forces bombed an apartment owned by a Palestinian family west of Gaza City, killing a woman and wounding others.

Meanwhile, a number of Palestinians were wounded in Israeli shelling targeting the al-Barakah area, south of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces blew up residential buildings northwest of Rafah, south of the Strip.

Earlier Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the arrival of 94 martyrs to hospitals in the Strip, including seven who were recovered, and 252 wounded in the past 24 hours.