5.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of Punjab and KP

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Islamabad, and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with tremors reported in several cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that the earthquake originated at a depth of 178 kilometres, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.



Strong tremors were reported in KP’s Shangla, Buner, Swat, and surrounding localities, while residents in Mardan, Charsadda, and nearby areas also felt the earthquake.

The tremors were also felt in Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Malakand, Bajaur and Hangu, Wana and Lower Dir.

Following the earthquake, the KP Assembly session was adjourned for five minutes.

In Punjab, the earthquake was felt in Mianwali and adjoining areas, as well as in Chakwal, Jhang and adjoining localities.

In AJK, tremors were reported in Neelum Valley’s district headquarters, Athmuqam, while residents in Muzaffarabad also felt the earthquake.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage were available.

People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat, resident Daniyal Ahmad told Reuters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

“It was very huge here in Swat and it lasted for quite a long time,” he said.

“People came out of their houses and women and children were seen crying in panic.”

Pakistan’s susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.

In February this year, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Swat, and Hunza, while the 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless.

Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan’s earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical.