| February 20, 2026
5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Pindi, parts of KP

ISLAMABAD, FEB 20: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on Friday, with tremors felt in several cities, including Peshawar and Islamabad.

The quake’s epicentre was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region at a depth of 73 kilometres, the seismological centre said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage till the filing of this report.

In KP, tremors were also felt in Malakand and Lower Dir, while residents in Hangu, Kohat, Bajaur and Swat also experienced quake.

Tremors were also felt in Buner, Shangla and North Waziristan, Swabi and Upper Dir.

