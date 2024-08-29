5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP region
ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (DNA):An earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitute on Richter scale jolted different parts of country including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Thursday morning.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, and adjoining areas, a private news channels reported.
The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale.
The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan, the Meteorological Department said.
The depth of the earthquake was 215 km, as per the Meteorological Department.
The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. The depth of the earthquake was 92 km, the German research centre added.
