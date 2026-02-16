5.2-Magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
JAKARTA, Feb 16: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the Agam Regency of Indonesia.
The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported in a statement that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 48 km.
No tsunami warnings were issued.
Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where numerous tectonic plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.
« Naval Chief confers degrees at Bahria University convocation (Previous News)
Related News
5.2-Magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
JAKARTA, Feb 16: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the Agam RegencyRead More
Jordan signs USD 189 mln financing agreement with Arab fund
AMMAN, FEB 16: The Jordanian government Sunday signed a USD 189 million financing agreement withRead More
Comments are Closed