5.2-Magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

JAKARTA, Feb 16: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the Agam Regency of Indonesia.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported in a statement that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 48 km.

No tsunami warnings were issued.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where numerous tectonic plates meet, causing frequent volcanic and seismic activity.

